Memorial to be built at the site of MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup winning six

Seats J282-J286 have been allotted and will be removed to build the memorial at the venue (Image: Screengrab from photo tweeted by @ANI)

A memorial will be built at the site where former India captain MS Dhoni hit the six that helped his side win the 2011 50-over World Cup. Five seats at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (J282 -J286) have been allotted and these seats will be removed to build the memorial.

Dhoni, who made an unbeaten 91 in the final to help the Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka and lift the trophy and was awarded the Player of the Match for his performance, was present at the venue on Friday and was felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association.



Breaking: Former Indian captain #MSDhoni felicitated at Wankhede Stadium! 2011 World Cup victory memorial will be built at the site where Dhoni's winning six had landed in Wankhede stadium. 5 chairs of @MumbaiCricAssoc pavilion stand will be removed for this pic.twitter.com/LJdSv9IuRO

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, who won their previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai will face Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, who lost their opening encounter of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second match of the double-header on Saturday.

Chasing 275 runs in the 2011 World Cup final, India reached the target with 10 balls to spare with Dhoni hitting Nuwan Kulasekara for a six over long-on to help win the title. Gautam Gambhir top-scored for India on the night, making 97 runs. There were other contributions as well from Virat Kohli who made 35, Yuvraj Singh who made an unbeaten 21 and Sachin Tendulkar who made 18.

