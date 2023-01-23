 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mickey Arthur set to rejoin as Pakistan head coach

AFP
Jan 23, 2023 / 10:12 PM IST

The 54-year-old will replace Saqlain Mushtaq, whose contract expires next month.

Sri Lanka's cricket coach Mickey Arthur (C) speaks to players during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on May 9, 2022, ahead of their first cricket Test match against Bangladesh. Munir uz ZAMAN / AFP

Pakistan are set to appoint experienced South African Mickey Arthur for a second stint as head coach, a top cricket board official said on Monday.

"I am in negotiations with Mickey personally and we have covered 90 percent of the issues," Najam Sethi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's management committee, said.

"Hopefully, very soon we may give you the news that Mickey will be joining us," he told a press conference in Lahore.