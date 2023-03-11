 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meet Saraswathi Anand: India and Network18's champion 42-year-old Powerlifter

Mar 11, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

The lifter’s accomplishment in the land of the Pharaohs, as she cleared the 100 Kg lift in the powerlifting competition in Egypt to clinch the yellow metal fell on the occasion of International Women’s day.

Sports hold a mirror up to the lives we live and to the society, we reside amongst. And at times, the beauty of sport is the fact that it can help a person or a community transcend what has been perceived as limits or boundaries.

And for a 42-year-old powerlifter, Saraswathi Anand, from Bengaluru, sports is a way of life as such.

“It felt personal and wonderful that the win came on International Women’s Day”, Saraswathi begins her exclusive with News18.