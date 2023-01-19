 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

MC Explains | What is WFI, why are Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and other wrestlers staging protest

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

The WFI, which promotes wrestling in the country, is facing a firestorm of criticism as the country's top wrestlers, including Olympians, accuse its president of sexually harassing women players

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik at a protest in Delhi on January 18.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is under fire as the country’s top wrestlers, including world champions and Olympic medallists, accuse the president of the sport’s governing body Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches of sexually harassing women players.

The unprecedented sit-in continued for the second day at Jantar Mantar in the heart of New Delhi on January 19, with reports saying more than 200 wrestlers were participating in the protest seeking justice for athletes and a clean-up of WFI.

Founded in 1958, the WFI is responsible for picking and training wrestlers for events like the Olympics, Asian Games, National, World Wrestling Championships and Commonwealth Games among others. It has around 201-500 employees, according to WFI's LinkedIn profile.

Some of the objectives of WFI include encouraging, promoting and controlling amateur wrestling activities, conducting camps for wrestlers, maintaining control over officials and keeping a panel of trained officials to work in approved contests.

Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, is the WFI president and VN Prasood the secretary general.

Accused of sexual harassment, Singh, who has denied the charges, has been the president of the wrestling federation for close to a decade. He has also been accused of hitting players.