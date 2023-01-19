MC Explains | What is WFI, why are Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and other wrestlers staging protest

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik at a protest in Delhi on January 18.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is under fire as the country’s top wrestlers, including world champions and Olympic medallists, accuse the president of the sport’s governing body Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches of sexually harassing women players.

The unprecedented sit-in continued for the second day at Jantar Mantar in the heart of New Delhi on January 19, with reports saying more than 200 wrestlers were participating in the protest seeking justice for athletes and a clean-up of WFI.

Founded in 1958, the WFI is responsible for picking and training wrestlers for events like the Olympics, Asian Games, National, World Wrestling Championships and Commonwealth Games among others. It has around 201-500 employees, according to WFI's LinkedIn profile.

Some of the objectives of WFI include encouraging, promoting and controlling amateur wrestling activities, conducting camps for wrestlers, maintaining control over officials and keeping a panel of trained officials to work in approved contests.

Singh, who is also a BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, is the WFI president and VN Prasood the secretary general.

Accused of sexual harassment, Singh, who has denied the charges, has been the president of the wrestling federation for close to a decade. He has also been accused of hitting players.

What is the controversy?

On January 18, Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games, accused Singh and WFI coaches of sexual harassment. She didn’t name the coaches.

Phogat told media that some of the coaches at national camps have been sexually harassing women wrestlers for years. "WFI president is also involved in sexual harassment. Many young women wrestlers cried," she said.

Along with Phogat, decorated wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, the bronze medal winner of the 2016 summer Olympics, are staging a protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Addressing the media during the protest, Malik said they were protesting to save the athletes who were sexually exploited by WFI coaches and the president. They would reveal the names once a probe was initiated, she said.

Phogat said that the names of the victims would be submitted either to a court or to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

She said that they knew of 10-20 girls who were exploited during national camps over the past 10 years but were too scared to fight the federation.

The sports ministry on January 18 asked WFI to reply to the allegations within 72 hours.

Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, too, has joined the protest and accused Singh of abusing wrestlers and even hitting them. He said it was a fight to the finish, as he sought support from athletes and the supporters of the sport.

Rejecting all the allegations, Singh has said he is “ready to be hanged” if the charges are found to be true. He also said he was ready to be investigated.

Taking note of the protest, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice against Singh and asked the police and the sports secretary to probe the charges.