 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Marcus Rashford scores again as Man United beats Man City 2-1

Reuters
Jan 14, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST

The win sends United up to third place. It’s the team’s ninth straight victory in all competitions

Footballer Marcus Rashford (Photo: Oleg Bkhambri [Voltmetro]/Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Marcus Rashford struck the winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

United issued a statement of its title intent with victory in the 189th Manchester derby to move within a point of the reigning champions.

Substitute Jack Grealish had put City ahead in the second half, but goals from Bruno Fernandes and Rashford secured the win for Eric ten Hag’s team at Old Trafford.

It was Rashford’s 16th goal of the season and his eighth in his last seven games.

The win sends United up to third place. It’s the team’s ninth straight victory in all competitions.

United ended a three-game losing streak to City that included a 6-3 rout in October. United, however, has been much-improved since then, moving into the top four.