Mandhana guides India into T20 World Cup semi-finals

AFP
Feb 20, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

Replying to India's imposing 155 for six, Ireland were 54 for two when rain ended play, handing India a rain-adjusted five-run win.

India finished the group stage with three wins from four matches and will face Australia in the semi-finals in Cape Town on Thursday. (Image source: @BCCIWomen/Twitter)

Smriti Mandhana hit a career-best 87 as India beat Ireland in a rain-affected match in Gqeberha on Monday to book a semi-final meeting with Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals.

A strong, swirling wind made conditions difficult and Mandhana was dropped four times in the outfield during a 56-ball innings which included nine fours and three sixes.

Shafali Verma made 24 and helped Mandhana put on 62 for the first wicket but both batters struggled to time the ball, although the left-handed Mandhana hit with authority after reaching her second successive half-century off 40 balls.