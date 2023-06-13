English
    Manchester United shares spike after Qatar hints at takeover bid success

    Manchester United shares, which trade exclusively on the New York Stock Exchange, were around 30% higher at 4:27 a.m. ET, paring earlier gains.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
    During premarket trading on June 13, shares of Manchester United rose by 30 percent after Qatari media reported Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani might succeed in his takeover bid.

    Sheikh Jassim, a son of Qatar's former prime minister, will be announced Tuesday evening as the preferred bidder for the Premier League club, according to Qatar's Al-Watan newspaper. In addition to Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani, Al-Watan is owned by Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

    Manchester United shares, which trade exclusively on the New York Stock Exchange, were around 30 percent higher at 4:27 a.m. ET, paring earlier gains.

    British petrochemicals billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is also in talks to buy the club, according to reports following seven months of negotiations.

    Al-Watan's Twitter account shared the news, saying the acquisition of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim will be announced shortly.

    A similar message was shared by Fahad al-Emadi, editor of Al Watan newspaper.

    “All the news received indicates the success of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim’s acquisition of Manchester United, and the announcement of the deal will be very soon,” he said.

    The Glazer family, Manchester United's American owners, announced the formal sale process late last year, saying the board of directors would begin exploring "strategic alternatives" for the team club.

    Sheikh Jassim on June 7 was reported to have submitted an improved fifth and final offer of around USD 6.3 billion for total control of Manchester United. Ratcliffe, meanwhile, was said to have wanted to purchase around 60 percent of the club.

    Tags: #Manchester United #Qatar
    Jun 13, 2023 02:41 pm