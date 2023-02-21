 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manchester United bidding war already has a winner: The sellers

New York Times
Feb 21, 2023

The World Cup in Qatar was in its third day when Manchester United’s press office announced that its American owners were considering a potential sale of the famed English soccer club. Every day since that November morning, the swirl of speculation about who might buy United has gathered pace.

Every day since that November morning, the swirl of speculation about who might buy United, one of the world’s most popular, and most valuable, sports teams, has gathered pace.

A British billionaire quickly confirmed that he planned to bid. An American hedge fund kicked the tires. Reports of a Saudi Arabian offer sent the club’s stock price surging.

But it was from Qatar, rumored for weeks to have investors interested in adding United to the country’s expanding sports portfolio, where details of the first official bid appeared. And just like that, the fight for the club’s future, a battle of differing visions for what kind of Manchester United would emerge from the auction, was on.