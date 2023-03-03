 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lionel Messi’s family store attacked, threatening note left behind: ‘We are waiting’

AFP
Mar 03, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

Late at night, two men arrived on a motorbike at the supermarket in Rosario -- the football champion's hometown -- fired shots, dropped a note and fled, a witness said.

No one was hurt in the incident, the police said, describing it as an attention-seeking act.

In the dead of night, two men fired shots at a closed supermarket belonging to the family of Lionel Messi's wife, before leaving a threatening message on the ground aimed at the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Messi, we're waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he won't take care of you," said the handwritten message left on the ground by the men who shot 14 bullets into the supermarket's metallic facade in the early hours of Thursday.

Pablo Javkin is the mayor of Messi's hometown, Rosario, where the supermarket is located, some 320 kilometers northwest of Buenos Aires.

Javkin confirmed the supermarket belonged to the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, who shares three children with the football superstar, and said the aim of the attack was to "to create chaos in the city."