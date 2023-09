September 05, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Union Finance MinisterNirmalaSitharamanhas urged banks and financial institutions to encourage their customers to nominate heirs, emphasizing the importance of reducing the amount of unclaimed money. She made this call during her address at the GlobalFintechFest (GFF), stressing that organizations within the financial ecosystem, including mutual funds and stock markets, should ensure that customers provide the names and addresses of their heirs. Reports indicate that the banking system alone holds over Rs 35,000 crore in unclaimed deposits, with the total amount of unclaimed funds estimated to exceed Rs 1 lakh crore reportsPTI.