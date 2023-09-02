'One Nation, One Election' Updates | 'Total eyewash': Adhir Chowdhury declines to join panel on simultaneous polls

September 02, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST

"I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash," Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The letter came shortly after Chowdhury was named among the eight members to serve on the panel that will submit a report on the idea of simultaneous polls.

"Furthermore, I find that the current LOP in the Rajya Sabha has been excluded. This is a deliberate insult to the system of Parliamentary democracy. In these circumstances, I have no option but to decline your invitation," he added. The LoP in the Rajya Sabha is Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the national president of the Congress party.