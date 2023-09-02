'One Nation, One Election' Updates | 'Total eyewash': Adhir Chowdhury declines to join panel on simultaneous polls

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates , stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates , stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
EC had once pegged cost for procuring additional EVMs, VVPATs for simultaneous polls at nearly Rs 9,300 cr
One of the agendas before the high-level committee set up under former president Ram Nath Kovind is to examine the logistics required for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.... Read More
"I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash," Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The letter came shortly after Chowdhury was named among the eight members to serve on the panel that will submit a report on the idea of simultaneous polls.
"Furthermore, I find that the current LOP in the Rajya Sabha has been excluded. This is a deliberate insult to the system of Parliamentary democracy. In these circumstances, I have no option but to decline your invitation," he added. The LoP in the Rajya Sabha is Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the national president of the Congress party.
The cricket match between India and Pakistan, played in Sri Lanka's Pallekele, has been called off due to rain. Both the team have shared the points equally. The game was washed out after the conclusion of the first innings, in which the Indian side posted a total of 266 in what appeared to be a track that suited pacers. The Pakistani side could not come out to the bat as rainfall continued for a couple of hours after the first innings ended.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 2 said a section of people in the country was not happy with the upliftment of the weaker sections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking at an event after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating 195 development projects of the Jal Nigam and Public Works Department costing Rs 629 crore here, Adityanath said economic development in the country and the feeling of nationalism among its citizens were on the rise under the Modi government.
BJD MLA and former Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro passes away at the age of 75 at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.
“This is not possible in the current structure of the Constitution... Maybe their (BJP’s) intent is to change the Indian Constitution because from the beginning they have been against the Indian Constitution...”
A govt notification regarding the appointments read: "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, vide notifications dated 02.09.2023, is pleased to appoint the following as Judges / Additional Judges of High Courts:
Advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra has been appointed as Judge, Orissa High Court
JO Ananda Chandra Behera has been appointed as Judge, Orissa High Court
JO Budi Habung has been appointed as Additional Judge, Gauhati High Court
Justice CS Sudha, Additional Judge, Kerala High Court has been appointed as Judge, Kerala High Court."
A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and a former legislator from the party on Saturday joined the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls will be held at the end of the year.
MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi and former legislator Bhawar Singh Shekhawat joined the opposition Congress at the party's state headquarters along with others in the presence of state unit president Kamal Nath and AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Raghuvanshi had resigned from the BJP a couple of days back.
A session of both Houses of Parliament will be held from September 18-22 without Question Hour or private members’ business, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats informed on September 2.
"Members are informed that the two hundred and sixty-first session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on Monday, the 18th September 2023," the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.
The session will have five sittings and members will be informed about the provisional calendar separately, the secretariats said.
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday urged people not to vote for the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls, claiming that the cost of one LPG cylinder will rise to Rs 3,000 if the saffron party wins.
Banerjee asserted that if the opposition bloc INDIA comes to power in 2024, a cylinder would be priced at just Rs 500.
Notably, the central government recently reduced the price of an LPG cylinder by Rs 200. A 14.2-kg cylinder in Kolkata earlier cost Rs 1,129.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
"The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, " tweets Rashtrapati Bhavan