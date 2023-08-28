World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE Updates: India takes to Twitter to hail Neeraj Chopra's historic win

precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships. pic.twitter.com/KsOsGmScER

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2023

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who scripted history again on August 27, by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships, said that he had "wanted to throw more than 90m" in the men's javelin final.

Chopra, also known as the "Golden boy", who started with a foul, later dominated the 2023 edition of the championships, being held in Budapest this year, by 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m. His second attempt marked his best throw of the day.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also lauded the world champion for his victory, noting that the entire nation is proud of Chopra for bagging India's first gold medal in the championships.



Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1!!

The entire nation is proud of you for becoming the first Indian to win the gold medal in the javelin throw in the World Athletics Championship today in Budapest.

I wish you the very best in all your future endeavours.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 28, 2023

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated Chopra on his victory, hailing his performance as "magnificient".



The magnificent performance of @Neeraj_chopra1 has again made India proud