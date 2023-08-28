English
    World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE Updates: India takes to Twitter to hail Neeraj Chopra's historic win

    World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE Updates: Chopra, who bagged India's first Gold at the Championships, with a best throw of 88.17m in the final, revealed that he had aimed at throwing more than 90m in the final lap.


    World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate the world class javelin thrower for his latest gold. "Neeraj Chopra 'exemplifies excellence' wrote the prime minister, lauding him for his excellent performance at the Championships.

    Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who scripted history again on August 27, by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships, said that he had "wanted to throw more than 90m" in the men's javelin final.

    Chopra, also known as the "Golden boy", who started with a foul, later dominated the 2023 edition of the championships, being held in Budapest this year, by 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m. His second attempt marked his best throw of the day.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also lauded the world champion for his victory, noting that the entire nation is proud of Chopra for bagging India's first gold medal in the championships.


    Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated Chopra on his victory, hailing his performance as "magnificient".

    • August 28, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

      Rozgar Mela News Updates: Amends made in paramilitary forces recruitment, says PM Modi

      - "Several changes have been made in the recruitment process for paramilitary forces to open up new avenues for the country's youth,Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela virtual meet.

    • August 28, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

      Rozgar Mela News Updates: PM Modi distributes about  51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rashtriya Rozgar Mela 

      - Prime Minister Narendra Modi today distributed nearly 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, under the Rashtriya Rozgar Mela through video conferencing.

    • August 28, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

      World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Haryana CM congratulates Neeraj Chopra

      - On August 28, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in an interaction with the media stated that world champion Neeraj Chopra's victory at the Championships is a matter of joy that India.
      - It is a matter of joy that India is playing the role of a Champion in several areas and going ahead. In this continuation, Neeraj Chopra - the best athlete of Haryana - won a Gold medal at World Athletics Championship 2023. He is the first athlete of India to achieve this feat. I congratulate Neeraj Chopra, his coaches, his family and other sportspersons. I hope the youth will take inspiration from him," said Khattar.

    • August 28, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

      Go First flight News Updates: Go First cancels all flights till Aug 31; cites operational reasons

      - On August 28, Go First announced the cancellation of all scheduled flights till August 31, citing operational reasons.
      - The carrier took to microblogging site, X, formerly Twitter, to make the announcement.

    • August 28, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

      World Athletics Championships Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra's mother expresses pleasure in son's victory

      - Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi, on August 28, expressed her delight and pleasure on the golden boy's victory at the World Athletics Championships 2023.
      - "He has brought laurels to the country by winning the gold medal. We will celebrate after he comes back," said the proud mother in an interaction with the media.

    • August 28, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

      VHP Yatra Live Updates: Ayodhya seer stopped at the Sohna in Haryana; vows fast until death 

      - Seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj from Ayodhya was stopped by the administration today from proceeding further to conduct the VHP's "shobha yatra".
      - "The administration has stopped us here, they are not allowing us to move ahead nor they are allowing us to go back. So I am doing fast until death. If they will shift me somewhere else, I will do fast until death there also," said the seer.

    • August 28, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

      World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Nita Ambani congratulates golden boy Neeraj Chopra on bagging gold

      - On August 28, Nita Ambani, Founder andChairperson of theReliance Foundation congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest.
      - "It is a momentous day for India as the tricolour soared high on the world athletics stage. Congratulations also to D P Manu, Parul Chaudhary, Jeswin Aldrin, our men's relay team, and our very own Reliance Foundation athlete Kishore Jena for their outstanding performances in making India proud in the global arena. We, at Reliance Foundation, are proud to partner with the Athletics Federation of India and play our part in the journey of Indian athletes from grassroots to glory!”, said Ambani.

    • August 28, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

      World Athletics Championships 2023 News Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first gold

      - Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lauded world champion Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first gold in the men's javelin at the World Athletics Championships.
      - "We are thrilled to witness that his brilliance, dedication and hard work has now made him the first Indian to win a gold at the prestigious World Athletics Championships and added another feather to his growing list of stupendous achievements," Kharge took to microblogging site, X, formerly Twitter, congratulating the 'golden boy'.
      - Wayanad MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also applauded Chopra's feat.

    • August 28, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

      Rozgar Mela News Updates: PM Modi to distribute 51,000 appointment letters today

      - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, under Rozgar Mela through video conferencing today, according to a statement released by the prime minister's office.
      - The statement further stated that the prime minister will address the appointees during the event.

    • August 28, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

      Brahmaputra water level News Updates: River Brahmaputra tops danger mark in Assam's Dibrugarh

      - The water level of the Brahmaputra river has surpasses the danger mark in Dibruagh, as per officials
      - People living in low-lying flood plains have been forced to take refuge on the streets and move to safer locations after their houses got inundated due to the flood-like situation in the area.

    • August 28, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

      Opposition Meet News Updates: Opposition bloc to begin two-day conclave on Aug 31; reveal I.N.D.I.A logo

      -Opposition bloc INDIA's two-day meeting will commence on August 31 in Mumbai where a logo of the coalition is likely to be unveiled and strategic issues including seat sharing are expected to be deliberated upon.

      - In addition, it is highly anticipated that the26-party opposition alliance willsee furtherexpansion,withmore regional outfits joining the bloc in the Mumbai meeting.

    • August 28, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

      VHP Yatra Live Updates: Internet suspended, schools shut in Haryana's Nuh ahead of VHP's 'shobha yatra' today

      - The Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) has proposed to take out a procession in Haryana's Nuh district on August 28.
      - In view of the procession, authorities have suspended internet services in the district, and ordered schools to remain shut on August 28.
      - Mamata Singh, ADG, Law & Order, speaking on the procession, said that permission has been denied for any kind of religious procession in the district, and internet services have been suspended.
      - "Investigation is underway, more than 250 accused have been identified and arrested. Four SITs are carrying out the investigation on the basis of technical evidence. Whoever will try to instigate through social media, action will be taken against them and their accounts (social media) will be blocked," added Singh.

