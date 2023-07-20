Kohli’s 500th game – Will he finally score the elusive overseas test century?

For a batsman of his calibre, it is quite weird to think that Virat Kohli has not got an overseas Test hundred in five years.

The greatest Indian batsman of this generation and one of the all-time greats, Kohli has been a calmer and happier batsman, teammate and man on this Caribbean tour.

It appears that the lack of a ton does not bother him despite all ‘the noise outside.’ When Kohli missed his 29th hundred against the West Indies (he got out on his personal score of 76), he appeared to be relaxed as he left the stadium for the team hotel. So much so that he even started joking around with this writer.

Unusually content after missing a ton was a refreshing sight and one went up to Kohli and just commiserated on his missing the hundred.

“It is okay. It happens. I was fine because the third-day wicket was not easy to bat on. It was challenging and the kind of field placements they had, I had no option but to go for my shots,” Kohli explained in a casual chat with this writer.

No big deal

Batting coach Vikram Rathour repeated the exact words and went on to say that too much is being made of Kohli’s lack of a hundred in an overseas game.

“(Kohli’s) good form went for a long time, nearly kept scoring for nine years. Cricket logic tells us that the lean phase was on the horizon. His good phase lasted a long time and if there’s a loss of momentum, it will last for some time. In the five years he hasn’t scored a century (overseas), three of them we were dealing with Covid. So, there weren’t enough games, restrictions. So there’s not much to look into it," Rathour said in response to a query ahead of the second Test.

India will play its 100th Test against the West Indies at the iconic Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. This game will also be celebrated as Kohli’s 500th international game across formats.

The former India captain, who made his Test debut against the same opponents in 2011, will become only the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, current coach Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni to cross this milestone.

The 500th game is one aspect of Kohli’s greatness because longevity is not something everyone achieves. Playing against both the senior and junior Chandrapaul from the West Indies, Kohli was reminded about this feat the other day in Dominica and was pleasantly surprised.

"Longevity comes with a lot of hard work, discipline and adaptability and he has shown all of that, so long may it continue," Dravid told this writer on the eve of the second Test.

After quitting the captaincy in all formats a few years ago, Kohli is now at ease in the Indian dressing room. It speaks volumes about the leadership of Rohit Sharma and the elder-brotherly nature of head coach Dravid that the King does not mind being a commoner in this team.

It is refreshing to see Kohli walking like a normal cricketer, sitting in the front of mini-buses with the windows open, smiling often and bursting into laughter during net sessions. For his batting, there is only one person Kohli spends almost half an hour chatting with – Dravid.

"That is something that is great for a coach as you can see a lot of the young players look at that and be inspired by that… Just by the way you conduct yourself and the way you carry yourself, the way you go about practices, the way you go about your fitness, it becomes an inspiration for a lot of young players that are coming through the system and hopefully they are inspired by Virat,” the former India captain explained when asked if Kohli was evolving too as he hasn’t let his ego in the way of his team’s interest as he is no longer at its dominant best.

Improving average

Having watched Kohli’s incredible popularity in South Africa, Australia and England, the West Indies, too, is mostly a Virat fan club. They may not be as vocal but when Jumbo, ‘the legendary fan’ from Trinidad, comes over to meet the India team, he thunders that India has only one world class-batsman.

“You know who that is,” the colourful fan says, pausing deliberately and bursting into laughter. “King Kohli, man!”

If Kohli can manage a big score, he will get close to a Test average of 50, which is traditionally the benchmark for a modern batting great.

Much has been made about Kohli’s diminishing Test form over the past three years, averaging about 30 (exactly like Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dropped for this series). However, few care to note that since the beginning of 2023, Kohli has been averaging almost 50 (48.44). During his worst-ever phase, in 2020-22, he looked like a mortal, scoring an average of about 26.

Team India’s next Test assignment will be in South Africa in the last week of December. The 34-year-old would like to end on a high on this ground, where he has scored hundreds at will with the red ball as well as the white ball.

It will be interesting to see if the King will live up to expectations on the grand occasion of the 100th test match between India and the West Indies.