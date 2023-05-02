 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KL Rahul's injury big concern for LSG as they get ready for CSK challenge

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

Hit by injuries to skipper KL Rahul and seamer Jaydev Unadkat, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be wary of Chennai Super Kings' ability to bounce back when the two sides face each other in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

LSG would also be facing the heat after failing to chase down a meagre total of 126 in their own den, getting bundled out for just 108 in 19.5 overs by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

Rahul sustained an injury on his right thigh during the match against RCB here on Monday, while Unadkat slipped badly while bowling at the nets, resulting in a nasty fall on Sunday.

The extent of both the injuries is yet to be ascertained, but Rahul came out to bat at No. 11 in LSG's unsuccessful run chase, facing three balls without opening account. His inclusion in the LSG team for Wednesday's match is doubtful.