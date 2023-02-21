Venkatesh Prasad rains fresh blows on Aakash Chopra amid KL Rahul row: 'Wants to gag views'

Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra

Former cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra hit out at one another once again. Prasad accused the cricketer-turned-commentator of wanting to "gag views" after Chopra called him an "agenda peddler" and defended KL Rahul in his latest YouTube video.

"So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out," Prasad tweeted with a screenshot of a 2012 tweet by Chopra in which he appeared to insinuate that Rohit Sharma was not good enough to make the team.



So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out pic.twitter.com/2HwFLMgvmd

— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

In a Twitter thread, Prasad further said he has no agenda against any player and stated that he found it funny for Chopra to call views contrary to his own "personal agenda" when he has made a career out of airing his views.

"I have nothing against KL (Rahul) or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda," Prasad added.



This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai pic.twitter.com/caNnrbC5lj

— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

For the uninitiated, an ugly spat had broken out, between the two former Indian cricketers over KL Rahul's poor performance with the bat in the ongoing Test series against Australia. While Prasad has questioned the opening batter's place in the team, Chopra has backed Rahul for his overseas performances.

