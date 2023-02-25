 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kim Cotton, Jacqueline Williams to be on-field umpires in Women's T20 WC final

Feb 25, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

New Zealander Cotton will be joined by Jacqueline Williams, with both fresh from standing in this week's thrilling semi-finals.

Kim Cotton will oversee her second consecutive ICC Women's T20 World Cup final on Sunday after being named as one of two on-field umpires for the showpiece between South Africa and Australia here.

Cotton umpired in Australia's five-run victory over India, with Williams taking charge of South Africa's six-run win against England which took the Proteas into their first ever World Cup final.

The pair will be supported by TV Umpire Suzanne Redfern, who carried out the same role in the first semi-final, and fourth umpire Nimali Perera.