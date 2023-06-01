English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Key for both teams will be to dismiss Smith and Kohli early: Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch

    World Test Championship final is starting June 7 at the Oval in London.

    PTI
    June 01, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST
    Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch

    Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch

    Former captain Aaron Finch believes that he will put his money on Steve Smith even though Australia will also need to get rid of star India batter Virat Kohli as early as possible in what promises to be an enticing World Test Championship final, starting June 7 at the Oval in London.

    "Both (Kohli and Smith) will be batting at number four, so the key is to try and get them as early as possible. Early wickets to expose them to the brand new ball will be absolutely key. I will always side with Steve Smith, I think his record is outstanding, but it will be a very good contest," Finch told Star Sports.

    India vs Australia rivalry brings out the best in both teams, he said.

    "I think the rivalry is held in such high regard in both countries, that I think it brings out the best in both teams," he added.

    "Obviously, India has had the better of Australia in the last three series I think, so both teams will rise to the occasion no matter where it's played, at home or away or this time at neutral territory. It's just a must watch thing."

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Aaron Finch #India vs Australia #World Test Championship Final
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 06:25 pm