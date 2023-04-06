 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Kane Williamson to undergo surgery, likely to miss ODI World Cup

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

Following the injury, Williamson returned to New Zealand and the scans have confirmed that he has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of his right knee.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is likely to miss the ODI World Cup in India later this year as the New Zealand skipper is set to undergo a surgery for the treatment of his right knee which he injured while playing for Gujarat Giants in the ongoing IPL.

Following the injury, Williamson returned to New Zealand and the scans have confirmed that he has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of his right knee.

Williamson suffered the injury while fielding for the holders against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

According to New Zealand Cricket statement, the right-handed batter will go under the knife within the next three weeks.