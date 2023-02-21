 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JioCinema set to revolutionise IPL 2023 for viewers, advertisers

Arushi Jain
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

Not only will all matches be streamed on JioCinema free of cost, but the over-the-top streaming platform will also give advertisers additional exposure even after their ad is served.

The 2023 season of IPL will begin on March 31 and go on till May 28

JioCinema is set to offer its viewers multi-language and multi-camera presentation, enhanced interactivity and a 4K ultra HD feed during the broadcast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The JioCinema CricStream showcase opened on February 20 to give a glimpse of what the platform will offer to advertisers and consumers for the 2023 season of IPL that will begin on March 31 and go on till May 28.

Not only will all matches be streamed on JioCinema free of cost, but the over-the-top streaming platform will also give advertisers additional exposure even after their ad is served.

