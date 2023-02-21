JioCinema set to revolutionise IPL 2023 for viewers, advertisers

JioCinema is set to offer its viewers multi-language and multi-camera presentation, enhanced interactivity and a 4K ultra HD feed during the broadcast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The JioCinema CricStream showcase opened on February 20 to give a glimpse of what the platform will offer to advertisers and consumers for the 2023 season of IPL that will begin on March 31 and go on till May 28.

Not only will all matches be streamed on JioCinema free of cost, but the over-the-top streaming platform will also give advertisers additional exposure even after their ad is served.

"Brands will be able to see all the ad assets available to leverage on JioCinema during IPL and it will give advertisers the choice to pick their budget and target audience through a media planner," a Viacom18 spokesperson told Moneycontrol. "So instead of paying a bomb for advertising on television, even smaller brands can put themselves on the front at a much lesser cost." "We aim at making digital advertising a more democratic process," the spokesperson added.

Arushi Jain