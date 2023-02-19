 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Jadeja-Ashwin combo as deadly as any in world cricket

Guru Krishnan
Feb 19, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

The Indian team is blessed to have the spin twins. Add to it the third spinner, the dangerous Axar Patel, and you have a deadly combination. Who says three’s a crowd?

On Sunday, Jadeja clocked his career-best bowling figures of seven for 42 to finish with match figures of 10 for 110, his second 10-wicket haul in 62 Tests, and walked away with his second straight Man Of the Match award

On the same day as the Indian spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin hastened a second successive Test victory against Australia in Delhi to help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, far away in New Zealand, the England fast bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad created history.

They moved ahead of Australian bowling greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to become the bowling pair with the most wickets in Tests played together. With four wickets each in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand on Sunday, Broad and Anderson now have 1,009 wickets in the 133 Tests they have played together (Anderson 529, Broad 480), pushing the Aussie duo (1,001 wickets) behind.

On Sunday, Jadeja clocked his career-best bowling figures of seven for 42 to finish with match figures of 10 for 110, his second 10-wicket haul in 62 Tests, and walked away with his second straight Man Of the Match award. Ashwin was not to be left far behind, finishing with three scalps in each innings as Australia was annihilated by six wickets.

The Australians had no clue what Ashwin and Jadeja sent down at them on a typical Delhi pitch that kept low and on which the Australians played too many pre-determined sweep shots to bring about their own downfall. Six Australian batsmen fell to the conventional or the reverse sweep in the second innings. This is not how one plays on a low-bounce surface, especially against Jadeja, who maintained a wicket-to-wicket line and forced the Aussies into making errors.