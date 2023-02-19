Jadeja-Ashwin combo as deadly as any in world cricket

On the same day as the Indian spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin hastened a second successive Test victory against Australia in Delhi to help India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, far away in New Zealand, the England fast bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad created history.

They moved ahead of Australian bowling greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath to become the bowling pair with the most wickets in Tests played together. With four wickets each in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand on Sunday, Broad and Anderson now have 1,009 wickets in the 133 Tests they have played together (Anderson 529, Broad 480), pushing the Aussie duo (1,001 wickets) behind.

On Sunday, Jadeja clocked his career-best bowling figures of seven for 42 to finish with match figures of 10 for 110, his second 10-wicket haul in 62 Tests, and walked away with his second straight Man Of the Match award. Ashwin was not to be left far behind, finishing with three scalps in each innings as Australia was annihilated by six wickets.

The Australians had no clue what Ashwin and Jadeja sent down at them on a typical Delhi pitch that kept low and on which the Australians played too many pre-determined sweep shots to bring about their own downfall. Six Australian batsmen fell to the conventional or the reverse sweep in the second innings. This is not how one plays on a low-bounce surface, especially against Jadeja, who maintained a wicket-to-wicket line and forced the Aussies into making errors.

Ashwin and Jadeja together harvested 16 wickets in the Delhi Test to add to their 15 in the first Test at Nagpur the previous week. It comes as no surprise that Ashwin and Jadeja have struck gold on the Indian pitches that they enjoy bowling on. They certainly hunt as a pair and enjoy each other's success. In the 45 Tests that Ashwin and Jadeja have played together since the Nagpur Test against England in December 2012, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner has taken 248 wickets and the Saurashtra left-armer 214.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana shines for India despite loss to England They can certainly be counted among the great bowling pairs of Test cricket along with Anderson-Broad, McGrath-Warne, Chaminda Vaas-Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (895 wickets in 95 Tests), Curtly Ambrose-Courtney Walsh of the West Indies (762 in 95), Mitchell Starc-Nathan Lyon of Australia (580 in 73 Tests), to name just a few. Ashwin and Jadeja have been a dangerous pair, especially in the sub-continent. Thirty-four of the 45 matches they have played together have resulted in Indian victories, with Ashwin taking 213 scalps and Jadeja 174. Thirty of these 34 wins have come in India. The other four have been in Sri Lanka (two), Australia, and the West Indies (one each). In the decade between 1972 and 1982, fans at cricket grounds across Australia screamed ‘If Lillee don’t get ya, Thommo must.’ The dreaded pace duo of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson troubled batsmen in 26 Tests in the decade that they played together to take 217 wickets. The slogan holds good for the Indian pair – ‘If Ashwin doesn’t get you, Jadeja will.’ In the first innings of the Nagpur Test, Jadeja took five for 42, while in the second innings, Ashwin took five for 37 as India crushed the visitors by an innings. In Delhi, while Ashwin and Jadeja took three wickets each in the first innings, Jadeja took seven in the second innings, and Ashwin three. It has been a remarkable comeback for Jadeja, who was out of action after playing one Asia Cup match in Dubai last August, undergoing a knee surgery. He has returned to Test cricket with a bang, turning in Man-Of-The-Match performances in both the Tests. Not only do Ashwin and Jadeja hunt as a pair with the ball but, of late, they have also become solid lower-order batsmen. Their presence lends great depth to the batting line-up and one is not wrong in saying that they deserve to be in the team purely on the strength of their batsmanship. Ashwin has five Test centuries, Jadeja has three. Their batting has often dug India out of trouble, like Jadeja’s 26 and his crucial 59-run stand with Virat Kohli for the fifth wicket, and Ashwin’s match-winning 114-run partnership with Axar Patel for the eighth wicket in the first innings in Delhi. The Indian team is blessed to have the spin twins. Add to it the third spinner, the dangerous Axar Patel, and you have a deadly combination. Who says three’s a crowd?

Guru Krishnan