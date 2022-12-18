 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Italy didn't qualify for the football world cup, but it’s all set to celebrate another trophy

Allan Lasrado
Feb 20, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

Argentina soccer fans chant “Messi, Messi, Messi”, minutes before Julián Álvarez scored an impressive goal taking the score to 2-0, in the quarterfinal match against Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar. Argentina won 4-3 in a penalty shootout. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Sixty years after they failed to qualify for the 1958 Football World Cup, held in Sweden, Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia. And then again for the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Those back-to-back failures are a deep stain for a country that has won the world cup four times, on par with Germany, and second only to Brazil (five victories).

But some Italians may feel deep down that their country leads the standings with six trophies in the bag. And should Lionel Messi lead Argentina to victory over France on Sunday, December 18, for that country’s third title, they’ll make that seven. That’s because many members of Argentina’s team have Italian blood coursing through their veins.

The captain, Lionel Messi, is of Italian descent from both his paternal and maternal side. The surnames of many of the other players in the current squad — Angel di Maria, Nicolas Tagliafico, Franco Armani, and Rodrigo De Paul — also reveal their heritage. And the coach, of course, is Lionel Scaloni.

Even those with Spanish or other surnames are likely to have some Italian roots, given that nearly two out of three Argentines claim some Italian ancestry. Many players hold Italian passports as well and play in the country’s Serie A league. Other Argentine footballers play in Serie B and other lower divisions.