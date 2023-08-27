ISSF World Championship gold medallist Esha Singh

Esha Singh and Shiva Narwal won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Championship 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 18.

In October last year, pistol shooter, Esha Singh returned from the ISSF World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, with a haul of three gold medals and a bronze. She was then a part of the juniors and one of the highlights from that competition was watching her idol, Greek shooter Anna Korakaki, in action

A year on, Singh found herself lining up alongside Korakaki during her senior debut at the ISSF World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, this month. Things didn’t go her way in the first event, the 10 metre air pistol, where she failed to qualify for the final. But the following day, Singh set aside her disappointment to pick up gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Shiva Narwal.

“I’ve been trying out a few things this year and am making gradual progress. So if I’ve given my best in a particular match, I’m quite satisfied with the effort. It’s more about working towards the bigger goal,” she says.

Nerves, if any, were contained by the teenage duo as they topped qualification with a score of 583 out of 600. In the final, Singh, 18, and Narwal, 17, were up against the experience of Yusuf Dikec and his partner, Sevval Ilayda Tarhan of Turkey. After storming off to a 4-0 lead in the shootout, the Indians lost the momentum to trail 4-6. But they regained their composure to take the lead again and held off to win 16-10.

“We had an Olympic training camp in France last month where we played a few friendly matches to test out the range. That’s the only time we had teamed up before this. Though the scores get added up in the mixed team event, it still comes down to an individual match. We are there for each other, but Shiva follows his own routine and I follow mine,” she says.

“We were mentally strong and if you have the right mindset, you can make it your day. I’m just grateful for everything that’s come my way,” she adds.

Singh, alongside Rhythm Sangwan and Manu Bhaker, then picked up gold in the 25 metre pistol team event. The laurel speaks volumes of a young crop of shooters and their ability ahead of the Asian Games in September and the Paris Olympics next year. Bhaker, who won her first World Cup gold medal back in 2018, is still only 21. Sangwan, who won three silver medals in Cairo last year, is 19 and a year older than Singh.

“Honestly, the senior team feels like a junior team at the moment. We don’t really feel like we are seniors, yet when we look around, there aren’t many senior shooters around us either. So it literally feels like we are at a junior competition representing the junior team,” Singh says, giggling.

But her charming smile belies a maturity that she’s blessed with. Before her success at the World Championship this year, Singh missed out on the podium at various World Cups. She went back to the drawing board and alongside her coach, Ved Prakash Pilaniya, made minor changes in her technique to fine-tune her skills on the whole.

“I look at every match as just another match, whether it’s at a World Championship, a World Cup or a selection trial in Delhi. And I enjoy the pressure because it tells me that I care about the competition and want to do well, which is why I experience it each time. I choose to simply absorb the pressure and learn to play with it, which is something that has come over time,” she says.

“Though you have the coaches and support staff seated right behind you, while standing in the lane, you are all alone. I talk a lot to myself, keep reminding myself how hard I’ve worked to be there and the fact that I’m capable.You just have to believe in the work that you’ve put in,” she adds.

Another constant source of support by her side is her father, Sachin, who continues to travel with her to all competitions. A rally driver back in the day, he quit his sport to back his daughter’s dream and while he’s away, Singh’s mother, Srilatha, takes charge of their sporting goods business in Hyderabad.

“Behind every kid who’s trying to achieve something is the invaluable contribution of the parents. My father sacrificed his own passion for me, which isn’t easy. Just knowing that he is sitting there helps me mentally. And my mother is the only reason I get homesick. I cannot wait to go back and gorge on her chicken biryani,” she says

Singh fell short during the individual events at the World Championship, but knows it’s all a part of the learning curve as she prepares for the Asian Games.

“Things don’t work out at times and that’s fine. We aren’t robots. I feel these experiences are really important, since they build you up for a better shot the next time around. So I take these failures in a very positive way to achieve my goals in the future,” she says.