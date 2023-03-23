 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL turns into Decacorn with $10.9 billion valuation

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

The media rights deal makes IPL the second biggest sporting league in the world, on a per match basis, said an IPL valuation report 2022.

The 2023 season of IPL will begin on March 31 and go on till May 28.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) considered as one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world has turned decacorn, a business with its value touching $10 billion.

Since inception, the league's value has seen a 90 percent growth and currently stands at $10.9 billion (Rs 87 crore), according to a report titled 'Beyond 22 Yards', The IPL Valuation Report 2022 by D and P India Advisory.

IPL has brought an unprecedented windfall to cricket, due to lucrative media and sponsorship deals. With two new teams getting bought last year at a combined staggering value of $1.6 billion, the average price tag of a team has seen a 16-fold jump since 2008.

The IPL has emerged as the premier sporting event in India with a global viewership and massive fan following. For the first time in IPL history, media rights have been spread across broadcasters, breaking the monopoly of one company, the report said. At $6.2 billion for 2023-2027 cycle, IPL has recorded a three-fold jump from what Walt DisneyStar had paid for the previous 5-year cycle in 2017.