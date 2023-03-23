IPL turns into Decacorn with $10.9 billion valuation

The 2023 season of IPL will begin on March 31 and go on till May 28.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) considered as one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world has turned decacorn, a business with its value touching $10 billion.

Since inception, the league's value has seen a 90 percent growth and currently stands at $10.9 billion (Rs 87 crore), according to a report titled 'Beyond 22 Yards', The IPL Valuation Report 2022 by D and P India Advisory.

IPL has brought an unprecedented windfall to cricket, due to lucrative media and sponsorship deals. With two new teams getting bought last year at a combined staggering value of $1.6 billion, the average price tag of a team has seen a 16-fold jump since 2008.

The IPL has emerged as the premier sporting event in India with a global viewership and massive fan following. For the first time in IPL history, media rights have been spread across broadcasters, breaking the monopoly of one company, the report said. At $6.2 billion for 2023-2027 cycle, IPL has recorded a three-fold jump from what Walt DisneyStar had paid for the previous 5-year cycle in 2017.

The media rights deal makes IPL the second biggest sporting league in the world, on a per match basis, said Santosh N, Managing Partner.

He said that the renewed media rights deal was the major contributor towards the substantial jump in IPL's value. In addition, the increase in the number of matches going forward from 74 to 94 over the next cycle, newly signed sponsorship deals at the league level, higher ticket sales and in-stadia revenue were the other contributors to the increase in the IPL ecosystem value.

While the cricketing league has seen significant growth, the report noted that it has the potential to grow its value further especially in terms of generating more advertising revenue.

During IPL 2022, advertisers paid between Rs 15-18 lakh for a 10 second slot. For digital, it ranged between Rs 199-277 per CPM (cost per mille). These rates appeared to be significantly higher for playoff games and finals. On the other hand, in NFL, the average unit cost for a 10 second ad spot was $160,000 in 2021-22 season2. For Superbowl, the final playoff game of the NFL, advertisers spent more than $6.5 million for a 30 second commercial.

According to a study from Standard Media Index (SMI), the total revenue from NFL ad sales stood at $4.4 billion. Similarly, ad rates in EPL were much higher than IPL. When compared to other leagues, IPL fetches advertising rates that are on the lower end. The ad rates charged are a function of the monetization potential of the viewers which in case of IPL is largely the low to middle income population of India.

If IPL gets a bigger window or broadcasters find ways to better monetise their content, the league can further grow its value. Also, the growing purchasing power of the Indian middle class should help increase ad rates in the future, the report added.

Also, IPL franchises are also more dependent on media rights revenue versus other global league teams. The report said that IPL franchises are expected to earn as much as 70 percent of their total revenue from the central rights that includes pool money from media rights sale and central sponsorships. While this contribution ranges from 45 to 55 percent in case of franchises of other big leagues.

According to the report, it is important for the teams to look for and activate other revenue streams, like merchandising, which contributes 15 to 20 percent of the revenue generated by football clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Multi-club ownership in cricket is a trend many franchises are following. However, it will be a difficult task given the huge sums of money that will be required by team owners and consent from various stakeholders, most importantly, the apex cricketing body BCCI, the report added.

Hence, to maintain their growth momentum, all teams need to continue broadening their footprint, forming relationships, and generating revenue opportunities in different markets, the report said.