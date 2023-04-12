 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler face Chepauk 'test' against formidable CSK

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

The England white-ball skipper and his young Indian partner have both scored a couple of half-centuries each and that too at healthy strike-rates -- 180.95 for Buttler and 164.47 for Jaiswal.

The in-form dynamic opening Rajasthan Royals pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will face a quality 'Spin Test' on a tricky Chepauk pitch when they lock horns with some world-class short-format tweakers in the Chennai Super Kings line-up in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

But in the three games that Royals have played so far, two were in Guwahati, which was the flattest batting deck amongst all the venues. The Hyderabad track was also loaded heavily in favour of batters.

And, suddenly, they come to Chennai where the ball can grip and also get slower as the match progresses. The toss is always an important factor in Chennai as chasing anything above 170 to 175 could be a risky proposition.