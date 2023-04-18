 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023: With SKY's return to form, MI seek to carry on winning momentum in match against SRH

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

IPL 2023: Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday's match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses.

IPL 2023: With SKY's return to form, MI seek to carry on winning momentum in match against SRH

Bolstered by Suryakumar Yadav's return to form, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum when they face a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday's match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses.

On Sunday, Suryakumar snapped his wretched run of low scores, which included four ducks, with a quickfire 25-ball 43 as MI chased down 186 with 14 balls to spare for a comfortable five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.

If Suryakumar was sensational, opener Ishan Kishan looked ominous during his 25-ball 58 and the duo will look to produce the fireworks again when they take on the Sunrisers.