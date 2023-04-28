 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: We gave away too many runs in first six overs, admits Dhoni

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:15 AM IST

Indian Premier League: "They scored quite a bit above par. We gave away too many in the first six. At the same time, wicket was great to bat on," Dhoni said after the 32-run loss.

Chennai Super Kings players during their IPL 2023 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, on April 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni feels his side lost the IPL match against hosts Rajasthan Royals in the first six overs as the visitors gave away too many runs during that period.

Opting to bat, RR made a terrific start with Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 off 43) and Jos Buttler putting up an 86-run opening stand in just 8.2 overs, including 64 in the first six overs, in Jaipur on Thursday.

"They scored quite a bit above par. We gave away too many in the first six. At the same time, wicket was great to bat on," Dhoni said after the 32-run loss.

"Bowlers bowled well in the middle overs but a lot of edges went for boundaries, at least 5-6 went for them and that had made an impact. They had par-plus and we couldn't get a good start in the power play with the bat." "We had to assess what a good length is, as captain you tell them but initially we have away a few boundaries and after that you're always playing catch up." Dhoni praised Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, who made 15-ball 34 towards the end, for their efforts.