IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer credits maiden century to Abhishek Nayar in 'comeback' tournament

Apr 16, 2023 / 09:52 PM IST

Having blasted a scintillating 104 in his "comeback" IPL following a long injury lay-off, Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer on Sunday dedicated his maiden century to assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

The 28-year-old from Indore was in good form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in October last year before he tripped off a staircase and twisted his ankle, the injury cutting his domestic season short.

He underwent a surgery and then spent many months at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to get back to his full fitness.

"IPL is a comeback tournament. I broke my left ankle six months back - the subtalar joint had come out - and it was a freakish accident. But I am fortunate to be under a system where the BCCI takes care of me," he told the media after the match.