IPL 2023: Tough on the bowlers at moment: CSK coach Fleming

Apr 30, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings bowler Matheesha Pathirana celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings batter Sam Curran during match against Punjab Kings, in Chennai, on April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on Sunday sought to defend the team's bowlers after a four-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in their IPL match in Chennai and said the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh were doing a pretty good job.

"Not really. The boys have done well. You have to acknowledge (Tushar) Desphande, Akash Singh ... They are leading the attack, a tough ask. On a wicket that was getting better with a little bit of dew, it was always going to be tough," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

Fleming admitted that Punjab Kings have a lot of big hitters and taking wickets and holding nerve became important.

"You can find a lot of things to be critical. But you have to be realistic. Really good batting, some power batting from their hitters. It is a high pressure game and tough on bowlers at the moment," Fleming said.