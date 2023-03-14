 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023 to see higher ad revenue riding on digital; audience reach to be on par with TV

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 14, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

Viacom18, which bagged the digital rights of the IPL, has decided to stream the league on JioCinema.

JioCinema is betting big on connected TV with more people opting for a big screen experience via streaming. The connected TV audience base is expected to reach 100 million in 2023.

Digital will drive growth both in terms of advertising and audience reach this year, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) going free for viewers.

Viacom18, which had bagged the digital rights of the IPL during the media rights auction last year, decided to stream the league on JioCinema.

The media company had won the digital rights at Rs 20,500 crore for the 2023-27 cycle and had also bagged non-exclusive digital rights for 18 matches of the tournament at Rs 3,273 crore.

Advertising agencies say that new ad inventory, JioCinema's move to make the IPL free for viewers, and faster growth in the digital ad market are among the reasons the IPL has become more attractive for advertisers.