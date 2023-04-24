 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023 | Thanks to Kolkata crowd, they were trying to give me farewell: Dhoni drops retirement hint

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:28 AM IST

IPL 2023 | Having first stepped on this iconic ground as a teenager, who played Ranji Trophy for Bihar, Kolkata's favourite son-in-law has a manic fan base as one saw Eden Gardens filled with yellow jersey, anticipating that they might not see the special man again.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni believes that during Kolkata Knight Riders' next IPL game, the Eden Gardens will witness the familiar purple hue but Sunday was about "his farewell", in what could be his last appearance on the hallowed turf.

Having first stepped on this iconic ground as a teenager, who played Ranji Trophy for Bihar, Kolkata's favourite son-in-law has a manic fan base as one saw Eden Gardens filled with yellow jersey, anticipating that they might not see the special man again.

"I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd," Dhoni kept it open-ended even as he took a picture with all groundsmen, one last time.

Dhoni was all praise for his bowlers as they executed the plans well despite boundary being short on one side.