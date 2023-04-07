 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: SRH look for inspiration from new skipper Aiden Markram to turn tables against LSG

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

In the absence of Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar led SRH in their opening game, which they lost by a huge 72-run margin against Rajasthan Royals.

Jolted by a crushing defeat in their campaign opener, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be bolstered by the return of their South African recruits, including new skipper Aiden Markram, when they play Lucknow Super Giants in an away IPL match here on Friday.

But in a big boost to the team, Markram and two fellow South Africans -- Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen -- have joined the side after completing their national duty.

SRH finished last in 2021 and eighth among 10 teams last year and they will bank on Markram's leadership skills to deliver results this season.