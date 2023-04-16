IPL 2023: Siraj's advice boosted my confidence: Vyshak Vijaykumar

Having impressed on IPL debut with three wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Vyshak Vijaykumar on Sunday said experienced campaigner Mohammed Siraj's advice helped him control his nerves in one of the most important matches of his career.

Siraj's advice bolstered young Vyshak as he got ready to bowl against Delhi Capitals in front of the 40,000 RCB fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"It feels really good talking to Mohammed Siraj. He is an amazing bowler and has been doing well for RCB for quite a long time. Siraj gave me a little advice and told me there will be nerves but don't worry about it and just believe in yourself.

"Keep doing what you have been doing all this time and try to enjoy yourself," Vyshak said.

The debut was extra special for the fast bowler as his parents were also present to witness his first-ever IPL match. "I am very happy that Vyshak got the crucial wickets in the match. I really enjoyed the match and his bowling in particular because he bowled with good line and length. He put the ball in the right areas and the variations were very good, so I am very proud of his performance," said Vyshak's parents. Related stories Heritage: Inside the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad, Telangana

Shaakuntalam review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a tiresome telling of a tale grandmas told you about lo...

Delhi soon to get relief from heatwave as thunderstorms, rainfall likely on these days Vyshak caught the attention of RCB's scouts and he was given a chance to join the team as a net bowler. His bowling impressed head coach Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson, director of cricket operation and the Karnataka player was handed his maiden opportunity to represent RCB. Vyshak, who came into the team as a replacement for batter Rajat Patidar said that he is feeling on top of the world. "As a Banglore guy, it's a dream to be playing for RCB and I am lucky enough to be a part of it and play the game. I was nervous for the first couple of balls but after a few overs, I felt like I deserve to be here. I feel like I am on top of the world at the moment," said Vyshak after his dream debut. "Sanajay Bangar sir and Mike Hesson Sir called me for a meeting a day before the match and after asking a couple of questions they said what if we say that you are going to make your debut tomorrow, how would you feel? And that time I was speechless," revealed the player.

PTI