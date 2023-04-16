 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Siraj's advice boosted my confidence: Vyshak Vijaykumar

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 10:35 PM IST

Siraj's advice bolstered young Vyshak as he got ready to bowl against Delhi Capitals in front of the 40,000 RCB fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Vyshak, who came into the team as a replacement for batter Rajat Patidar said that he is feeling on top of the world.

Having impressed on IPL debut with three wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Vyshak Vijaykumar on Sunday said experienced campaigner Mohammed Siraj's advice helped him control his nerves in one of the most important matches of his career.

"It feels really good talking to Mohammed Siraj. He is an amazing bowler and has been doing well for RCB for quite a long time. Siraj gave me a little advice and told me there will be nerves but don't worry about it and just believe in yourself.

"Keep doing what you have been doing all this time and try to enjoy yourself," Vyshak said.