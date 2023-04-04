English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer to undergo surgery abroad, to miss entire tournament and WTC final

    Indian Premier League: The recurring lower-back injury had forced Iyer out of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last month, before ruling him out of the ODI series against Australia that followed.

    PTI
    April 04, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
    Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to be out of action for at least five months.

    Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to be out of action for at least five months.

    India batter Shreyas Iyer will miss the entire IPL as well as the World Test Championship final in June against Australia as he is set to undergo a back surgery abroad, according to BCCI sources.

    Iyer, who is the captain of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, is expected to be out of action for at least five months. That would mean that his participation in the 50-over World Cup in India in October-November could be touch and go.

    "Yes, he will have his back surgery abroad. He is likely to be out of action for at least five months with full rehabilitation," a BCCI source PTI on conditions of anonymity.

    The WTC final will be played between India and Australia in London from June 7.

    The recurring lower-back injury had forced Iyer out of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last month, before ruling him out of the ODI series against Australia that followed.

    His injury surfaced in December last year, following India's tour of Bangladesh.

    In Iyer's absence, Nitish Rana was named interim KKR captain ahead of this IPL season.

    PTI
    Tags: #Indian Premier League #IPL 2023 #Shreyas Iyer #World Test Championship
    first published: Apr 4, 2023 07:10 pm