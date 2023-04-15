 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Shane Watson laments Delhi Capitals batters' failure to execute plans after fifth loss in row in IPL

PTI
Apr 15, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Indian Premier League: Delhi Capitals succumbed to their fifth consecutive defeat on Saturday when they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs, which has severely hampered their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, on April 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson on Saturday lamented his batters' inability to execute the plans and get through the initial 10-15 balls to put up big totals or chase down targets.

DC are at the bottom of the table with no points in their kitty and a negative net run rate of -1.488.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to put together a good batting innings. Our biggest issue at this point in time is losing wickets in the first six overs and then consistently losing wickets," Watson said at the post-match conference.