IPL 2023: Sensational Rinku seals famous win for KKR over GT with 5 sixes in final over

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

Needing 29 runs off the last over, Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh slammed left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for five sixes on the trot to register a last-ball victory.

KKR vs GT

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh slammed five consecutive sixes to pull off a sensational three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Needing 29 runs off the last over, Rinku slammed left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for five sixes on the trot to register a last-ball victory.

Rashid Khan led from the front and returned with impressive figures of 3 for 37, while Alzarri Joseph (2/27) picked up two wickets, but all their efforts went in vain.

Venkatesh Iyer made 83 off 40 balls for KKR while skipper Nitish Rana played a fine 29-ball 45-run knock.