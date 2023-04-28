 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023 sees drop in TV advertisers; big brands give a miss: BARC data

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

According to the BARC report, only 37 categories have advertised on TV this season, resulting in 35 percent drop in categories advertising on TV this year.

Image of IPL trophy. The Indian Premier League 2023 has seen a full fledged innings this year with home and away format coming back.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has seen a sharp drop in the number of advertisers on television.

According to the latest BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) data, the number of advertisers on TV has fallen by 42 percent in the first 29 matches of this season.

The data shows that this year IPL has only attracted 47 advertisers on TV so far compared to 81 advertisers in the last season.

The reduced advertiser interest is also evident in the number of brands and categories that are advertised on TV during this season. According to the BARC report, only 37 categories have been advertised on TV this season, resulting in a 35 percent drop in categories advertised on TV this year. Last year, 57 categories had advertised on TV until the first 19 matches.