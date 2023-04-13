 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Sandeep Sharma’s tryst with destiny

Vimal Kumar
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

Indian Premier League: By keeping calm and denying Dhoni the winning shot in his 200th game for CSK, Sharma has made a spectacular comeback.

Rajasthan Royals players celebrate after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on April 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

If anyone could have denied Mahendra Singh Dhoni his signature last-ball six in an Indian Premier League match, it was Sandeep Sharma. Not merely because of his fine skill as a bowler, but more for having a calm head.

Challenging the coolest mind and unflappable temperament that Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, undoubtedly has, you needed someone like Sharma who simply doesn’t get overawed by the reputation of legends. After all, this was the same guy who got Virat Kohli out the most number of times (7) in IPL history.

Exactly four years ago on this date, the Rajasthan Royal bowler was asked a hypothetical question: If he was to bowl the last over of the chase and Dhoni were batting, how many runs would he be able to defend?

“It's very difficult to say. He's a good enough batsman to get 25-28 or something like that, but anything around 12 to 15 will be okay. I am pretty confident that I would defend, but, as I said, MSD is good enough to get any amount of runs except if it's above 36,” Sharma had said in an interview to Espncricinfo.com.