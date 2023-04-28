 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Resurgent Gujarat Titans stand in way of KKR's revival

Apr 28, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

Indian Premier League: From here on, KKR (six points) will have to win at least five out of their remaining six matches to assure themselves a playoff berth.

A resurgent Gujarat Titans, boasting a power-packed bowling unit, will come in the way of Kolkata Knight Riders' revival hopes when the two teams cross swords in the IPL in Kolkata on Saturday.

The home side's misfiring campaign finally came on track after they fired in unison to snap their four-match losing streak with a convincing win at Bangalore.

In a season their Caribbean star duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are yet to fire, the low-profile KKR side without their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer may just have found a trump card in Jason Roy.

The Englishman set the tempo with a fiery half-century for the likes of Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and David Wiese to capitalise and set a winning total of 201 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.