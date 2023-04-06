English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    IPL 2023: Reece Topley ruled out of tournament due to shoulder injury

    Indian Premier League: Topley had suffered the injury in Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening home game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Mumbai Indians.

    PTI
    April 06, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST
    Reece Topley (Photo: ANI)

    Reece Topley (Photo: ANI)

    England pacer Reece Topley was on Thursday ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a dislocated shoulder.

    Topley had suffered the injury in Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening home game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Mumbai Indians.

    "Topley has been ruled out of the IPL and has flown back home. His replacement will be named soon," RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar said on air during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders here.

    He also informed that star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to join the squad on April 10 and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who could not play the Test series in India due to injury, on April 14.

    PTI
    Tags: #Indian Premier League #IPL 2023 #Reece Topley
    first published: Apr 6, 2023 11:02 pm