    IPL 2023: RCB win toss, opt to bat against LSG

    While regular skipper Faf du Plessis returned to captaincy, RCB made two changes, bringing in Josh Hazlewood in place of David Willey and Anuj Rawat for Shahbaz Ahmed.

    PTI
    May 01, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST
    Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul at the toss before the start of the IPL 2023 cricket match, in Lucknow, on May 1, 2023.(PTI Photo)

    Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Monday.

    While regular skipper Faf du Plessis returned to captaincy, RCB made two changes, bringing in Josh Hazlewood in place of David Willey and Anuj Rawat for Shahbaz Ahmed.

    LSG made one change, with Avesh Khan out of the game and K Gowtham coming in his place.

    Teams: Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

    PTI
