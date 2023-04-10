IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG Live: 100-run partnership between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell

IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG Live: 20 runs came off the 19th over. RCB 203/1 at the end of 19 overs
RCB vs LSG Live: 100-run partnership between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell
RCB vs LSG Live: 200 on the board for RCB in 19th over
In the 19th over against Avesh Khan, Glenn Maxwell knocks back-to-back sixes to score 50 runs. In addition, Faf du Plessis hits an Avesh Khan delivery for four runs to help RCB reach 200 runs on the board.
RCB vs LSG Live: 23 runs came off 18th over; RCB 183/1
23 runs scored in this over by RCB with the help of Two FOURS and two SIXES and all the big hits came off Jaydev Unadkat's bowling. While Glenn Maxwell hit a four, the other four and two sixes came off Faf du Plessis' willow.
Faf du Plessis 71 (42); Glenn Maxwell 40 (22)
RCB vs LSG Live: RCB 160/1 at end of 17 overs
Glenn Maxwell 35 (20); Faf du Plessis 54 (38)
RCB vs LSG Live: 150 up for RCB in 17th over
Glenn Maxwell hits a SIX off Avesh Khan and RCB reaches 150 runs.
RCB vs LSG Live: 50 for Faf du Plessis!
Faf du Plessis smashes a huge SIX off Mark Wood and gets to his FIFTY in 15.1 overs.
He hit three sixes and three boundaries in his knock.
Royal Challengers Banglore is 137/1 after 15 overs.
Faf du Plessis 53 (37); Glenn Maxwell 22 (15)
RCB vs LSG Live: Glenn Maxwell scores four and six off Amit Mishra
RCB 117/1 at the end of 14 overs
In the 14th over off of Amit Mishra, Glenn Maxwell knocks a 4 and a 6, reaching 14 while facing 9 balls.
RCB vs LSG Live: RCB reaches 100!
Royal Challengers Bangalore reaches 100 in 12.3 overs. Itis 104/1 after 13 overs.
Faf du Plessis 32 (29) and Glen Maxwell 2(5) are at the crease.
RCB vs LSG Live: Virat Kohli is OUT! RCB lose their first wicket
RCB at the end of 11.3 overs is 96/1
Virat Kohli is out. The important wicket falls to Amit Mishra. It is also the first breakthrough for Lucknow Super Giants. Marcus Stoinis takes a stunning catch at the mid-wicket.
Virat Kohli - 61 runs (44 balls); 4 fours and 4 sizes
RCB vs LSG Live: RCB 87/0 at the end of 10 overs
Virat Kohli hits a six off Krunal Pandya while Faf du Plessisknocks aboundary off the same bowler in the 10th over.
Virat Kohli 58 (39); Faf du Plessis 25 (21)
RCB vs LSG Live: Virat Kohli smashes 50; RCB 74/0 at the end of 9 overs
Virat Kohli takes 35 balls to cross the 50-run mark as RCB go past 70 runs in just 9 overs. Kohli's knock includes four boundaries and three sixes.
RCB vs LSG Live: RCB going strong, Virat Kohli close to his half-century
RCB 68/0 at the end of 8 overs
Both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are still at the crease. Royal Challengers Bangalore is dominating the game. Krunal Pandya concedes six runs. Kohli is about to reach his half-century.
Kohli inches closer to 50!
RCB 56/0 (6 overs)
Virat Kohli has scored 42 runs off just 25 balls. As Royal Challengers Bangalore has scored 56 runs in the powerplay, Faf du Plessis is supporting him well from the other end.
Kohli loking in top form
Virat Kohli has hit 30 off 21 balls. He has so far hit two maximums and three fours for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Royal Challengers Banglore 33/0 after 4 overs
Virat Kohli: 41 (24); Faf du Plessis 11 (10)
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis begin Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings. Jaydev Unadkat opens the bowling for Lucknow Super Giants.
Here is a look at the composition of two teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.
LSG wins toss, chooses to bowl against RCB
In today's Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru, Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.