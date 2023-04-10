 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG Live: 100-run partnership between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 09:21 PM IST

April 10, 2023 / 09:20 PM IST

20 runs came off the 19th over. RCB 203/1 at the end of 19 overs

April 10, 2023 / 09:16 PM IST

RCB vs LSG Live: 200 on the board for RCB in 19th over

In the 19th over against Avesh Khan, Glenn Maxwell knocks back-to-back sixes to score 50 runs. In addition, Faf du Plessis hits an Avesh Khan delivery for four runs to help RCB reach 200 runs on the board.

April 10, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

RCB vs LSG Live: 23 runs came off 18th over; RCB 183/1

23 runs scored in this over by RCB with the help of Two FOURS and two SIXES and all the big hits came off Jaydev Unadkat's bowling. While Glenn Maxwell hit a four, the other four and two sixes came off Faf du Plessis' willow.

Faf du Plessis 71 (42); Glenn Maxwell 40 (22)

April 10, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

RCB vs LSG Live: RCB 160/1 at end of 17 overs

Glenn Maxwell 35 (20); Faf du Plessis 54 (38)

April 10, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST

RCB vs LSG Live: 150 up for RCB in 17th over

Glenn Maxwell hits a SIX off Avesh Khan and RCB reaches 150 runs.

April 10, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

RCB vs LSG Live: 50 for Faf du Plessis!

Faf du Plessis smashes a huge SIX off Mark Wood and gets to his FIFTY in 15.1 overs.
He hit three sixes and three boundaries in his knock.

Royal Challengers Banglore is 137/1 after 15 overs.

Faf du Plessis 53 (37); Glenn Maxwell 22 (15)

April 10, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST

RCB vs LSG Live: Glenn Maxwell scores four and six off Amit Mishra

RCB 117/1 at the end of 14 overs

In the 14th over off of Amit Mishra, Glenn Maxwell knocks a 4 and a 6, reaching 14 while facing 9 balls.

April 10, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST

RCB vs LSG Live: RCB reaches 100!

Royal Challengers Bangalore reaches 100 in 12.3 overs. Itis 104/1 after 13 overs.

Faf du Plessis 32 (29) and Glen Maxwell 2(5) are at the crease.

April 10, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST

RCB vs LSG Live: Virat Kohli is OUT! RCB lose their first wicket

RCB at the end of 11.3 overs is 96/1

Virat Kohli is out. The important wicket falls to Amit Mishra. It is also the first breakthrough for Lucknow Super Giants. Marcus Stoinis takes a stunning catch at the mid-wicket.

Virat Kohli - 61 runs (44 balls); 4 fours and 4 sizes

April 10, 2023 / 08:24 PM IST

RCB vs LSG Live: RCB 87/0 at the end of 10 overs

Virat Kohli hits a six off Krunal Pandya while Faf du Plessisknocks aboundary off the same bowler in the 10th over.

Virat Kohli 58 (39); Faf du Plessis 25 (21)