IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals win the toss, will bowl first

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Apr 15, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

Both teams will look for a win as between the home side RCB and the visiting DC squad, they have won only 1 match in 7 games. David Warner's Delhi Capitals side is the only team that hasn't won a single game two weeks in to the IPL 2023 season, having lost all four matches.

April 15, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Game changing over! 134/6 after 15 Overs


A brilliant double-wicket MAIDENfrom Kuldeep Yadavthat could potentially be the game changer for DC. RCB were on course to crossing the 200 mark with Maxwell at the crease just 6 balls ago. But a lot happens over the course of an over in the IPL as 3 wickets have fallen in the last 7 balls, leaving RCB in a precarious situation.

April 15, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

WICKET! 132/6 after 14.2 Overs!


Another wicket for Kuldeep Yadav as he snaps Dinesh Karthik first ball. DK went for a hoik over cow corner but he didn't get enough on the bat as Lalit Yadav completes a good catch. It's three wickets in three balls for DC, with Axar Patel getting Harshal out in the last ball of the previous over.

Team hattrick?

April 15, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

WICKET! 132/5 after 14.1 Overs


Another wicket for DC, this time a huge wicket of Glenn Maxwell. Kuldeep Yadav the game changer this time. Maxwell, like Harshal, went for another big hit over the fence but miscues it high into the air. David Warner's safe hands accepted the catch to huge excitement from the DC skipper.

April 15, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

WICKET! 132/4 after 14 Overs


Harshal Patel is out caught behind going for another SIX. Axar Patel has his revenge!

April 15, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

Two Maximums!


Maxwell and Patel take turns to hit Axar Patel over long on for huge Sixes.

April 15, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

WICKET! 117/3 after 12.3 Overs


Lomror hit a six off the mid wicket boundary but Mitch Marsh has the last laugh as he got the southpaw caught behind off a faint knick. The umpire originally gave it not out but Warner went for a review after Marsh said he heard something. The snickometre spiked as the ball passed the bat, so the decision was reversed to OUT.

Harshal Patel walks out to bat!

April 15, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

110/2 after 12 Overs


Tight over from Nortje, although he was warned for a very high full toss, which was called a no-ball. The free hit, thankfully for DC, was a dot ball.

April 15, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

Maxwell goes for a Maximum! 103/2 after 11 Overs


The Aussie batsman hits Yadav over long on for 2 huge SIXES. 14 came off the over along with a wicket of Kohli.

April 15, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

WICKET! 89/2 after 10.1 Overs


Lalit Yadav picks the prized wicket of Virat Kohli! The former India skipper hits a full toss to Cow Corner, as Yash Dhull gleefully grabs an easy catch on the boundary. Kohli is out for 50 of 34 balls.

In walks Glenn Maxwell at #4...

April 15, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

FIFTY for Kohli! 89/1 after 10 Overs


Kohli smashes a four to long off and a MAXIMUM to deep line leg before bringing up his 47th IPL Fifty. Lomror hit the last ball of this Mustafizur over for a SIX over Point as the over went for 19 runs!