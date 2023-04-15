IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals win the toss, will bowl first

April 15, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

WICKET! 117/3 after 12.3 Overs



Lomror hit a six off the mid wicket boundary but Mitch Marsh has the last laugh as he got the southpaw caught behind off a faint knick. The umpire originally gave it not out but Warner went for a review after Marsh said he heard something. The snickometre spiked as the ball passed the bat, so the decision was reversed to OUT.



Harshal Patel walks out to bat!