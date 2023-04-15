IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals win the toss, will bowl first

Both teams will look for a win as between the home side RCB and the visiting DC squad, they have won only 1 match in 7 games. David Warner's Delhi Capitals side is the only team that hasn't won a single game two weeks in to the IPL 2023 season, having lost all four matches.
Game changing over! 134/6 after 15 Overs
A brilliant double-wicket MAIDENfrom Kuldeep Yadavthat could potentially be the game changer for DC. RCB were on course to crossing the 200 mark with Maxwell at the crease just 6 balls ago. But a lot happens over the course of an over in the IPL as 3 wickets have fallen in the last 7 balls, leaving RCB in a precarious situation.
WICKET! 132/6 after 14.2 Overs!
Another wicket for Kuldeep Yadav as he snaps Dinesh Karthik first ball. DK went for a hoik over cow corner but he didn't get enough on the bat as Lalit Yadav completes a good catch. It's three wickets in three balls for DC, with Axar Patel getting Harshal out in the last ball of the previous over.
Team hattrick?
WICKET! 132/5 after 14.1 Overs
Another wicket for DC, this time a huge wicket of Glenn Maxwell. Kuldeep Yadav the game changer this time. Maxwell, like Harshal, went for another big hit over the fence but miscues it high into the air. David Warner's safe hands accepted the catch to huge excitement from the DC skipper.
WICKET! 132/4 after 14 Overs
Harshal Patel is out caught behind going for another SIX. Axar Patel has his revenge!
Two Maximums!
Maxwell and Patel take turns to hit Axar Patel over long on for huge Sixes.
WICKET! 117/3 after 12.3 Overs
Lomror hit a six off the mid wicket boundary but Mitch Marsh has the last laugh as he got the southpaw caught behind off a faint knick. The umpire originally gave it not out but Warner went for a review after Marsh said he heard something. The snickometre spiked as the ball passed the bat, so the decision was reversed to OUT.
Harshal Patel walks out to bat!
110/2 after 12 Overs
Tight over from Nortje, although he was warned for a very high full toss, which was called a no-ball. The free hit, thankfully for DC, was a dot ball.
Maxwell goes for a Maximum! 103/2 after 11 Overs
The Aussie batsman hits Yadav over long on for 2 huge SIXES. 14 came off the over along with a wicket of Kohli.
WICKET! 89/2 after 10.1 Overs
Lalit Yadav picks the prized wicket of Virat Kohli! The former India skipper hits a full toss to Cow Corner, as Yash Dhull gleefully grabs an easy catch on the boundary. Kohli is out for 50 of 34 balls.
In walks Glenn Maxwell at #4...
FIFTY for Kohli! 89/1 after 10 Overs
Kohli smashes a four to long off and a MAXIMUM to deep line leg before bringing up his 47th IPL Fifty. Lomror hit the last ball of this Mustafizur over for a SIX over Point as the over went for 19 runs!
70/1 after 9 Overs
A much better over for RCBas 9 runs came off this Kuldeep Yadav over.Kohli hit one boundary to the cover region with a beautiful drive.
Faf du Plessis's dismissal
A Brilliant Catch! 👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023
Aman Khan with a one-handed catch to dismiss the #RCB captain Faf du Plessis 👏👏
Mitchell Marsh with the breakthrough for @DelhiCapitals 💪#TATAIPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/gvjgeY6eby
Strategic Time out - 61/1 after 8 Overs
Another tight over from Lalit Yadav, just 7 off the over.
Is Faf-Kohli the best opening pair in IPL 2023?
77% of people think Virat - Faf is the most formidable opening pair in this IPL. pic.twitter.com/Gp987kF84C— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 15, 2023
54/1 after 7 Overs
A welcome boundary from Kohli but Kuldeep Yadav concedes only 7 runs in the over.
Tight over. 47/1 after 6 Overs
Off spinner Lalit Yadavconcedes only 4 in the over
Dropped! 43/1 after 5 Overs
Mahipal Lomror walks in at #3 and he almost had to go back to the dressing room immediately. He hit a fierce square drive, uppishly, and Manish Pandey dive to take a catch. However, he couldn't hold on.
Wicket! 42/1 after 4.3 Overs
Faf hit 1 four but Mitch Marsh had the last laugh. The South African went for a third boundary but he mistimed it to short mid wicket, whereAman Hakim Khan took a brilliant catch to draw first blood!
Maximum! 33/0 after 4 Overs
Faf hits Axar over long on for the first SIX of the game. But it was a tight over from the slow left arm, otherwise, as he conceded only 7 runs in the over.
Faf into the act! 26/0 after 3 Overs
du Plessisscored 2 boundaries offMustafizur. The first was a streaky four to third man, after his top edge just escaped the wicketkeeper's gloves. Second was a beautifully time smack to the long off boundary.
16/0 after 2 Overs
Warner brings on Axar Patel to slow things down a bit.
Virat Kohli on the attack against Anrich Nortje in the very first over. pic.twitter.com/nGzOeOM1eO— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2023
Gorgeous! 11/0 after 1 Over
Kohli middles two fabulous hits to the offside boundary as the ball races to the cover fence.
IPL 2023 RCB vs DC Live Updates: Game begins
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis enter the pitch, with the former taking strike. Anrich Nortje will open the bowling for DC
Delhi Capitals XI:
David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman
Impact Sub options: Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya
RCB XI:
Faf du Plessis (C),Virat Kohli,Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell,Shahbaz Ahmed,Dinesh Karthik (WK),Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Impact Sub options: Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.
Head 2 Head Record:
RCB have won 17 times compared to DC's 10 wins. The Bengaluru-based side has also won the last 3 matches against the Delhi team.
IPL 2023 RCB vs DC Live Updates: Pitch Report
Sanjay Manjrekar & Daren Ganga: "We're playing on Pitch Number 8 and the square boundaries are at 61m and 66m while the straight boundary on one side is 70m. It looks dry and there shouldn't be a lot of lateral movement," as reported on IPL's official website.
Toss
DC's David Warner wins the toss and decides to bowl first.