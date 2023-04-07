 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: RCB name Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for Reece Topley, Rajat Patidar

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Reece Topley suffered a shoulder injury while fielding during RCB's opening match of the season against Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday named Wayne Parnell and Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for the injured Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar respectively for the remainder of Indian Premier League.

Topley suffered a shoulder injury while fielding during RCB's opening match of the season against Mumbai Indians.

Patidar did not feature in RCB's first game due to a heel injury. He is yet to recover and has been ruled out of the 16th edition of the tournament, read a media advisory from the IPL.

Parnell has so far represented South Africa in 56 T20Is, in addition to six Tests and 73 ODIs, and has 59 T20I wickets against his name.