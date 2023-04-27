 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: RCB gifted KKR freebie, says Virat Kohli after 21-run loss

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:50 AM IST

Nitish Rana struck a 21-ball 48 after being dropped twice to play a key role in KKR scoring 200/5 after being put into bat. In reply, RCB managed 179/8.

Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in skipper Virat Kohli blamed their soft dismissals and sloppy fielding for gifting Kolkata Knight Riders a "freebie" in the IPL, here on Wednesday.

"To be honest we handed over the game to them. We deserved to lose," Kohli said at the post-match presentation. "We weren't professional enough. We bowled well but fielding was not up to standard. This was a freebie handed over to them.

"In the field, we dropped two chances, that cost us 25-30 runs. When batting, we set us ourselves up very well, but then (suffered) four-five soft dismissals." Chasing 201, RCB got off to a flier with 30 for loss in two overs before Faf du Plessis (17) got out to a wrong one from Suyash Sharma, while Glenn Maxwell (5) also fell cheaply.