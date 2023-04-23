 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs in thrilling finish

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

Indian Premier League: Invited to bat, Maxwell (77 off 44 balls) and du Plessis (62 off 39 balls) shared 127 runs for the third wicket from only 66 deliveries to power RCB to 189 for 9 in 20 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Glenn Maxwell raises his bat to celebrate his fifty as Faf du Plessis looks on during the IPL 2023 match during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A late charge led by a cameo from Dhruv Jurel was not enough for Rajasthan Royals as a century stand between captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell set up a thrilling seven-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Invited to bat, Maxwell (77 off 44 balls) and du Plessis (62 off 39 balls) shared 127 runs for the third wicket from only 66 deliveries to power RCB to 189 for 9 in 20 overs.

Devdutt Padikkal (52 off 34 balls) struck his maiden fifty of the season and Yashasvi Jaiswal made 47 for a 98-run partnership for the second wicket but the Royals were lagging behind in the run chase before gaining momentum in the last five overs.

Jurel played a small cameo of 34 not out off just 16 balls (2x4; 2x6) as the Royals scored 61 runs off the last five overs, losing three wickets in the process. But they fell short by seven runs in the end, reaching to 182 for 6 in 20 overs.