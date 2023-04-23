 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals keep Royal Challengers Bangalore to 189/9 after Maxwell, du Plessis fireworks

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

Indian Premier League: Maxwell and du Plessis added 127 runs for the third wicket in only 66 balls, which was the third time the pair crossed 100-run mark in seven matches so far this season.

Rajasthan Royals bowler Trent Boult celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Captain Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell's (77) century stand threatened to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to a massive total before Rajasthan Royals fought back to restrict them to 189 for 9 in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Maxwell and du Plessis added 127 runs for the third wicket in only 66 balls, which was the third time the pair crossed 100-run mark in seven matches so far this season.

Earlier, du Plessis and Maxwell had put on 115 runs from 50 balls against Lucknow Super Giants and 126 from 61 balls against Chennai Super Kings.

But RCB stuttered once the momentum was broken after the dismissal of du Plessis, run out off a brilliant direct throw from Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 14th over. The home side collapsed from 139/2 to 189/9, losing seven wickets for 50 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.