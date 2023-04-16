 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Hetmyer blitz helps Royals break jinx against Titans

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 11:44 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on April 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer unleased his full fury on Gujarat Titans as Rajasthan Royals defeated the reigning champions by three wickets with four balls remaining in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

With the win, the Royals have broken the jinx of not having previously beaten the Hardik Pandya-led side in three outings and topped the table with eight points.

The victory will be all the more sweet considering the 2008 IPL champions were reduced to 4 for 2 at one stage, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) and Jos Buttler (0), and were able to manage just 26 runs in powerplay.

The 26-year-old Hetmyer turned the complexion of the game, smashing an unbeaten 26-ball 56. The knock was studded with two fours and five maximums, and came at a time when things looked uphill for the Sanju Samson-led side.