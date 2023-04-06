 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Dhawan, Prabhsimran and Ellis star in Punjab Kings' 5-run win over RR

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 12:10 AM IST

Indian Premier League: Prabhsimran (60) and veteran skipper Dhawan (86 not out) pummelled the Rajasthan Royals attack to propel Punjab Kings to a challenging 197 for 4 after being asked to bat.

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, on April 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh smashed classy half-centuries before Nathan Ellis' exploits with the ball guided Punjab Kings to a nervy five-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match, in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Young Prabhsimran (60) and veteran skipper Dhawan (86 not out) pummelled the Rajasthan Royals attack to propel Punjab Kings to a challenging 197 for 4 after being asked to bat.

The Royals were then blown away by Ellis (4/30) before Shimron Hetmyer (35) and young 'Impact Player' Dhruv Jurel (32 not out off 15) stitched a 62-run partnership to get Rajasthan back in the game.

But IPL's costliest overseas recruit Sam Curran, justified his top billing, by brilliantly defending 15 in the last over to restrict the Royals to 192 for 7.